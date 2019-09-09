Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ChaoWei via Amazon offers its ChaoWei 35-Mile Indoor TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for $21.99. Coupon code "6MFYCXO7" cuts it to $15.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in January. Buy Now
Runwin US via Amazon offers the 1Plus Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $22.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "60V862GB" to drop that to $8.05. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $92 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
