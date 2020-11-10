New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $25
Other major stores such as Belk and Dillard's charge $10 more. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
- UV-C light eleiminates 99.9% of harmful germs
- Qi-certified
Details
Comments
Expires 11/10/2020
Published 51 min ago
Amazon · 3 days ago
The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case
$13 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by around $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Batteries not included.
- It's expected back in stock on November 9.
Features
- battery tester
- measures 7" x 12" x 2.5"
- holds 45 AA, 25 AAA, 4 9-volt, 8 C, 6 D, and 5 flat batteries
- Model: TBO6167
Amazon · 1 wk ago
EBL Smart Battery Charger
$13 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's around $7 more at other major stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- discharge function
- LCD display
- charging slots for 1-4 AA/AAA/C/D and 1-2 9V Ni-MH/Ni-Cd rechargeable batteries
- Model: EBL-906
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Energizer Vision 1,000-Lumen LED Camping Lantern / Charger
$26 $30
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- requires 4 "D" batteries
- up to 1,000 lumens
- 3 light modes
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
HomeFare Tufted Chesterfield Chaise Lounge
$290 $435
pickup
That's $94 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In Slate Gray.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
Features
- color match button-tufting
- wooden frame
- 47" seat depth
- Model: 320-C147-701-4
New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Luminarc Cachet 17oz. Stemless Wine Glass 4-Pack
$4 $25
free shipping w/ $25
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- pad your order to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Luminarc Rumba 16-oz. Cooler Set of 4
$4 $25
pickup
That's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
- sodalime glass
- dishwasher safe
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Macy's Home Event
20% off to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on bedding, towels, cookware, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
