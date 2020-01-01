Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc V3.6 for PC and Mac for free. The new version adds support for the av1 decoder to edit and convert and download any av1 videos. This software integrates powerful video editing, media converting, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording. It's the optimal choice for those who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process videos without freezing. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at effectively processing any 4K/8K/HD videos from cameras, mobiles and drones, at the highest possible output quality. Deal ends on April 30. Get it now. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Editing: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/subtitle/watermark, make Gif, etc.
  • Convert: any old/new DVDs, videos, audios to any video audio formats & devices, 3D to 2D, 420+ profiles.
  • Repair: stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down or speed up footages, force A/V sync, etc.
  • Adjusting: compress video size, customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, 4K to 1080/720p and more.
  • Download: save video, audio, playlist and channel from 1000+ UGC websites. Supports batch downloading.
  • Record: capture desktop/iOS screen; record video with webcam, remove/change background from a webcam.
  • Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
  • Expires 4/30/2020
