Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
Digiarty offers downloads of its VideoProc V3.6 software for Windows and Mac for free. Being an all-purpose yet simple to use video processing software, it integrates powerful video editing, video downloading, screen recording, and video-audio DVD conversion functions. By utilizing unique level-3 GPU acceleration, VideoProc handles any 4K, HD, or large-sized videos faster and more efficiently with the highest possible output quality. Deal ends October 24. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

  • Edit, compress, resize, cut, trim, crop, split, merge, add effects / subtitles, convert videos to GIFs, reframe, and more.
  • Convert 4K/HD video and DVDs to MP4, MOV, HEVC, MKV, MP3 as well as 3D to 2D using 420+ profiles.
  • Repair videos with features such as stabilize, denoise, defisheye, and edit them with rotate/mirror, force A/V, GOP, slow down, or speed up.
  • Batch download videos, music, playlists, and watch later lists from YouTube and 1000+ other sites.
  • Record live streams, your webcam, and your desktop/iOS screen with voice.
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
