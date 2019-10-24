Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty offers downloads of its VideoProc V3.6 software for Windows and Mac for free. Being an all-purpose yet simple to use video processing software, it integrates powerful video editing, video downloading, screen recording, and video-audio DVD conversion functions. By utilizing unique level-3 GPU acceleration, VideoProc handles any 4K, HD, or large-sized videos faster and more efficiently with the highest possible output quality. Deal ends October 24. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's tied with our February mention and $12 less than we could find for a similar course. Shop Now at Udemy
That's $12 under the best price we could find for a similar course. (We saw it for free in our February mention also.) Shop Now at Udemy
That's $936 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
