VideoProc for PC and Mac
Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc V3.9 for PC and Mac for free as a Halloween gift. The latest version can speedily download M3U8/AV1 videos, convert HDR10 videos into general videos and comes with more new features. As a multi-functional yet simple-to-use video software, VideoProc integrates powerful video/audio/DVD converting, video editing, downloading, desktop/iOS screen recording and video to GIF maker. Its unique selling point, full GPU acceleration, makes VideoProc effectively process any 4K/8K/HD videos from cameras, mobiles, and drones without compromising quality.

  • Edit: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/subtitle/watermark, make Gif, etc.
  • Convert: any DVDs, videos, audio to any video or audio formats & devices, 3D to 2D, totally 420+ profiles.
  • Repair: stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down or speed up footages, force A/V sync, etc.
  • Adjust: compress video size, customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
  • Download: save 4K/1080p/720p/latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites. Supports batch downloading.
  • Record: capture desktop/iOS screen, record video with webcam, remove/change background.
  • Lightweight, easy, and stable video software to process 4K/HD/ 3D 360° VR videos without freezing.
