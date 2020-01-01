Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc V3.7 for PC and Mac for free. The new version adds support for AMD GPU acceleration to speedily decode and encode HEVC & H264 videos. This program integrates powerful video editing, media converting, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording. It's the optimal choice for those who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process videos without freezing. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at effectively processing any 4K/8K/HD videos from cameras, mobiles, and drones, at the highest possible output quality. Deal ends on July 30. Shop Now at Digiarty Software