Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
VideoProc Lifetime Version for PC and Mac
$30 $79
Digiarty offers a Black Friday discount on VideoProc for Windows and Mac at only $29.95 with lifetime free upgrades via coupon code "BF-EXTRA". This software integrates strong video/audio/DVD converting, video editing, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, VideoProc is skilled at quickly processing any 4K 60/120/240 fps, HD, and large-sized videos from cameras, mobiles, and drones, at the highest possible output quality. Recommend and trusted by 200+ authority tech sites and 50,000 paid customers in the past year. Deal ends on November 23. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Convert any videos/audio, old or new DVDs to all popular formats & devices, as well as 3D to 2D using 420+ profiles.
  • Edit, cut, crop, expand, merge, resize, reframe, add effects/subtitles/watermarks, convert video to gifs, and make MVKs.
  • Repair videos with features such as stabilize, denoise, defisheye, and edit them with rotate/mirror, force A/V, GOP, lightness/speed adjustment, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
  • Save videos, music, playlists, and watch later lists from YouTube and 1000+ other sites. Allows for batch downloads.
  • Easy-to-use for all levels of customers, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
  • Code "BF-EXTRA"
  • Expires 11/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
