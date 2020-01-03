Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
VideoProc Lifetime Version for PC and Mac
$25 $79
Digiarty offers this Xmas and new year's discount on VideoProc for Windows and Mac at only $24.95 with lifetime free upgrades via coupon code "DEALNEWS". That's exclusive for Dealnews customers. This software integrates strong video/audio/DVD converting, video editing, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, VideoProc is skilled at quickly processing any 4K 60/120/240 fps, HD, and large-sized videos from cameras, mobiles, and drones, at the highest possible output quality. It's also the perfect choice for those who need a lightweight, easy and stable video software to process videos without freezing and crashing. Recommend by 200+ authority tech sites and 50,000 paid customers in the past year. Deal ends January 3. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Convert any videos/audio, old or new DVDs to all popular formats & devices, as well as 3D to 2D using 420+ profiles.
  • Edit, cut, crop, expand, merge, resize, reframe (30/60/120/240fps), add effects/subtitles/watermarks, make gifs, and make MVKs.
  • Repair videos with features such as stabilize, denoise, defisheye, and edit them with rotate/mirror, force A/V, GOP, lightness/speed adjustment, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
  • Save videos, music, playlists, and watch later lists from YouTube and 1000+ other sites. Allows for batch downloads.
  • Record: capture computer/iOS screen, record video with webcam and remove/change background from a webcam.
  • Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 1/3/2020
