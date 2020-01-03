Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Digiarty offers this Xmas and new year's discount on VideoProc for Windows and Mac at only $24.95 with lifetime free upgrades via coupon code "DEALNEWS". That's exclusive for Dealnews customers. This software integrates strong video/audio/DVD converting, video editing, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, VideoProc is skilled at quickly processing any 4K 60/120/240 fps, HD, and large-sized videos from cameras, mobiles, and drones, at the highest possible output quality. It's also the perfect choice for those who need a lightweight, easy and stable video software to process videos without freezing and crashing. Recommend by 200+ authority tech sites and 50,000 paid customers in the past year. Deal ends January 3. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
Choose from basic software to options for small business owners, homeowners, and the self-employed. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on computer security software and programs to help with money management, graphics, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
