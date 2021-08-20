VideoProc Lifetime Version for PC and Mac for $20

Digiarty rolls out a summer deal and all DealNews readers can get a lifetime license of VideoProc for PC/Mac for $19.95 only, down from the original price of $78.90. That's an all-time low price. It is the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy, and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing. This program integrates strong video editing, video/audio/DVD converting, compressing, downloading, desktop/iOS screen recording, and video to GIF features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at efficiently processing 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, large-sized, and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones without losing quality. Deal ends on Aug 31. Buy Now at VideoProc
- [New] The latest version works well in Windows 11.
- Edit, cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effects/subtitles/watermark, make MKVs, create M3U8, etc.
- Convert any DVDs, videos, audio, and GIFs to any video audio formats & devices, 3D to 2D, GIF to MP4, MKV, with 420+ profiles.
- Repair, stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down or speed up footage, force A/V sync, etc.
- Compress video size, customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, 4K to 1080p/720p, etc.
- Download 4K/1080p/720p/latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites. Supports batch downloading.
- Capture desktop/iOS screen and live video; record video with webcam and remove/change background.
- Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
-
Expires 8/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at StackSocial
- video downloader & converter for YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and any video sharing site
- for Windows or Mac
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's $35 less than buying it directly from Instant Immersion. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in German, Italian, and Japanese
- Sold by CyberPCs via eBay
- covers learning the basics, speaking with confidence, holding conversations, and audio lessons
Sign In or Register