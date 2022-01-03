To celebrate Christmas & New Year, Digairty rolls out an exclusive deal for all DealNews readers who can get lifetime license of VideoProc Converter for PC/Mac for $19.95 only. That's all-time low price and 70% off. It is the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing. This program integrates strong video editing, video/audio/DVD converting, compressing, downloading and desktop/iOS screen recording features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at efficiently processing 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, large-sized and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, Drones, without losing quality. Deal ends January 3. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
- Edit: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/filters/watermark, subtitle, make Gif, etc. Convert: any videos, audios, DVDs to MP4 H.264/H.265, MKV, MP3 and 420+ output formats, 3D to 2D, etc.
- Fix: stabilize videos, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, force A/V sync, create M3U8, etc. Resize: transcode, compress video with estimated size, reduce the length, downscale /upscale, 4K to 1080/720p.
- Adjust: customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, make MKV and adjust speed. Extract audio/subtitle.
- Download: save 4K/1080P/720P/ latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites, in batch or singly.
- Record: capture desktop/iOS screen; record video with webcam, remove/change background. Never been easier to process 4K and large videos with VideoProc. Record YouTube live video.
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
You'd pay this price for just 1 device, for 1 year, direct from Malwarebytes. Buy Now at Amazon
- for PC, Mac, and Android
- protects against malware and ransomware
- Model: MAL951800F113
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Virus protection
- Password manager
- PCs, Macs, devices
- VPN & dark web monitoring