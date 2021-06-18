VideoProc Lifetime Upgraded Version for PC and Mac for $20

No need to wait for Prime Day. Digiarty rolls out a mid-year deal and all DealNews readers can get a lifetime license of VideoProc for PC/Mac for $19.95 only, down from the original price of $78.90. That's an all-time low price. It is the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy, and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing. This program integrates strong video editing, video/audio/DVD converting, compressing, downloading, desktop/iOS screen recording, and video to GIF features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at efficiently processing 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, large-sized, and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones, without losing quality. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
- New feature for estimating output video size.
- Convert GIF to video in MP4, MKV, etc.
- Edit, cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effects/subtitles/watermarks, make gifs, etc.
- Convert any DVDs, videos, or audio to any video/audio formats, 3D to 2D, 420+ profiles.
- Repair, stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down, or speed up footage, force A/V sync, etc.
- Compress video size, customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
- Capture desktop/iOS screen and live video. Record video with webcam, remove/change background.
- Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
Expires 6/25/2021
Published 40 min ago
