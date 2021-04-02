To celebrate Christmas & New Year, Digiarty rolls out an exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers. Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get a lifetime license for VideoProc for PC/Mac at only $19.95. That's an all-time low price and 70% off.
It's the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing.
This program integrates powerful video editing, video/audio/DVD conversion, compression, downloads and desktop/iOS screen recording features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it efficiently processes 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, in large-sized and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones -- without losing quality. Buy Now at VideoProc
- [New] Slow down or speed up video playback speed without quality loss and create slow-motion video.
- Editing: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/subtitle/watermark, make Gif, etc.
- Convert: any DVDs, videos, audios to any video audio formats & devices, 3D to 2D, totally 420+ profiles.
- Repair: stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down or speed up footages, force A/V sync, etc.
- Adjusting: compress video size, customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
- Download: save 4K/1080P/720P/ latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites. Support batch downloading.
- Record: capture desktop/iOS screen and live video; record video with webcam, remove/change background.
- Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
-
Expires 4/15/2021
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
- digital download
Spring training is well underway, so throw out the first pitch and head to Centerfield! Shop Now
- Pictured is the Wrigley Field Zoom MLB background.
- digital download
Sign In or Register