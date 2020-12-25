To celebrate Christmas & New Year, Digiarty rolls out an exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers. Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get a lifetime license for VideoProc for PC/Mac at only $19.95. That's an all-time low price and 70% off.
It's the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing.
This program integrates powerful video editing, video/audio/DVD conversion, compression, downloads and desktop/iOS screen recording features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it efficiently processes 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, in large-sized and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones -- without losing quality. Deal ends on January 3. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
- Edit: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/filters/watermark, subtitle, make Gif, etc.
- Convert: any videos, audios, DVDs to MP4, MKV, H.264, MP3 and 420+ output formats, 3D to 2D, etc.
- Fix: stabilize videos, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, force A/V sync, create M3U8, etc.
- Resize: transcode, compress video size, reduce the length, downscale /upscale, 4K to 1080/720p.
- Adjust: customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, make MKV and adjust speed.
- Download: save 4K/1080P/720P/ latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites, in batch or singly.
- Record: capture desktop/iOS screen; record video with webcam, remove/change background.
- Never been easier to process 4K and large videos with VideoProc. Record YouTube live video.
Nothing says "holiday season" like discounted tax software – take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $69.99 (low by $5).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Find the apps you need for a variety of needs, including utilities, educational game, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Arrowat Workforce App for $6.79 ($31 off).
- includes free apps
It's $10 less than Norton direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- real time protection for up to 3 devices
- secure VPN
- dark web monitoring
- 500GB cloud backup
Sign In or Register