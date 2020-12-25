New
Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
VideoProc Lifetime Upgraded Version for PC and Mac
$20 $79
digital download

To celebrate Christmas & New Year, Digiarty rolls out an exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers. Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get a lifetime license for VideoProc for PC/Mac at only $19.95. That's an all-time low price and 70% off.

It's the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process 4K/HDR/HD/large videos without freezing.

This program integrates powerful video editing, video/audio/DVD conversion, compression, downloads and desktop/iOS screen recording features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it efficiently processes 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, HDR, in large-sized and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones -- without losing quality. Deal ends on January 3. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Edit: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/filters/watermark, subtitle, make Gif, etc.
  • Convert: any videos, audios, DVDs to MP4, MKV, H.264, MP3 and 420+ output formats, 3D to 2D, etc.
  • Fix: stabilize videos, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, force A/V sync, create M3U8, etc.
  • Resize: transcode, compress video size, reduce the length, downscale /upscale, 4K to 1080/720p.
  • Adjust: customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, make MKV and adjust speed.
  • Download: save 4K/1080P/720P/ latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites, in batch or singly.
  • Record: capture desktop/iOS screen; record video with webcam, remove/change background.
  • Never been easier to process 4K and large videos with VideoProc. Record YouTube live video.
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 1/3/2021
