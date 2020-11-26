Digiarty rolls out this time-limited Black Friday exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers to get a lifetime license of VideoProc for PC/Mac for only $19.95. Save 70% with an all-time low price. It is the optimal choice for customers who need lightweight, easy and stable video software to process 4K/HD/large videos without freezing. This program integrates strong video editing, video/audio/DVD converting, compressing, downloading, and desktop/iOS screen recording features. By fully utilizing unique & intelligent full GPU acceleration, it is skilled at efficiently processing 4K in 60/120/240 fps, 8K, large-sized and high-speed videos from cameras, phones, and drones without losing quality. Deal ends on December 1. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
- Edit: cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effect/filters/watermark, subtitle, make Gif, etc.
- Convert: any videos, audios, DVDs to MP4, MKV, H.264, MP3 and 420+ output formats, 3D to 2D, etc.
- Fix: stabilize videos, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, force A/V sync, create M3U8, etc.
- Resize: transcode, compress video size, reduce the length, downscale /upscale, 4K to 1080/720p.
- Adjust: customize bit rate, resolution, GOP, encoding mode, make MKV, and adjust speed.
- Download: save 4K/1080p/720p/ latest AVI videos from 1000+ UGC websites, in batch or singly.
- Record: capture desktop/iOS screen; record video with webcam, remove/change background.
- Never been easier to process 4K and large videos with VideoProc. Record YouTube live video.
-
Expires 12/1/2020
