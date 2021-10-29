Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc Converter V4.4 (former name VideoProc) for PC and Mac for free as a Halloween gift. It is a simple yet strong software combo of video/audio converter, DVD ripper, video editor, video downloader, recorder, and video to GIF maker. It works well with any videos shot with GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, camcorder, or other 4K cameras (DSLR or mirrorless). By fully utilizing the power of Intel Core, NVIDIA, and AMD, it can efficiently process 4K videos, HD, HDR, 3D and 360 degree VR videos, and large-sized videos without freezing and crashing while keeping a good balance between size and quality. Plus, you can also get VideoProc Vlogger for free. Deal ends on November 4. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
- [New] Added new output profiles for iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max/Mini & support for Windows 11 and MacOS 12.
- Totally convert any DVDs, videos, audio, and GIFs to any video/audio formats & devices with 420+ profiles.
- Compress big 4K/8K/HDR/HD videos with the highest quality; downscale 4K to 1080p/720p and vice versa.
- Download 4K/1080p/720p/latest AVI videos from 1,000+ UGC websites. Supports batch downloading.
- Capture desktop/iOS screen and live video; record video with webcam, remove/change background.
- Edit, cut, split, crop, merge, resize, reframe, add effects/subtitles/watermarks, make MKVs, create M3U8, etc.
- Repair, stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, slow down or speed up footage, force A/V sync, etc.
- No.1 fast video processing speed. Allows for customizing bit rate, resolution, GOP, & encoding mode.
Expires 11/4/2021
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
