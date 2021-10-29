Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc Converter V4.4 (former name VideoProc) for PC and Mac for free as a Halloween gift. It is a simple yet strong software combo of video/audio converter, DVD ripper, video editor, video downloader, recorder, and video to GIF maker. It works well with any videos shot with GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, camcorder, or other 4K cameras (DSLR or mirrorless). By fully utilizing the power of Intel Core, NVIDIA, and AMD, it can efficiently process 4K videos, HD, HDR, 3D and 360 degree VR videos, and large-sized videos without freezing and crashing while keeping a good balance between size and quality. Plus, you can also get VideoProc Vlogger for free. Deal ends on November 4. Shop Now at Digiarty Software