Stealth Rabbit via Rakuten offers the Victorinox Swiss Army Tourist Pocket Knife for $21.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the SOG SOGfari 18" Machete for $19.79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Legendary Blades Gator Machete for $18.56 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
