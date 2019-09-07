Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and the best price per Victorinox paring knife we've seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Stealth Rabbit via Rakuten offers the Victorinox Swiss Army Tourist Pocket Knife for $21.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $17.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
