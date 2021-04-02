Macy's · 2 days ago
Victoria Classics Fireside Sherpa Throw
$13 $30
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon "VIP" to get it for $13.49 — that's 55% off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 50" x 60"
  • machine washable
  • Code "VIP"
  • Published 4/2/2021
    Verified 4/2/2021
1 comment
SusanC
$21 with 30% off coupon.
November 8, 2020