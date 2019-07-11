New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
Victoria 10" Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $11

Macy's offers the Victoria 10" Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from May and the lowest price we could find now by $11.
  • pre-seasoned
  • lifetime warranty
  • Published 44 min ago
