Rite Aid · 55 mins ago
Vicks Digital Thermometer
$10 $16
free shipping w/ $35

That's a $6 low, and a rare store that has them in stock. Buy Now at Rite Aid

  • It's expected to ship in 2 to 4 weeks.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
  • 1 minute readout
  • 0.2° F accuracy
