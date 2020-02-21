Open Offer in New Tab
Vi AI Personal Trainer Bluetooth Headphones
$40 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Matte Black
  • 8-hour battery
  • Real-time AI voice coaching
  • Gyroscope
  • Accelerometer
  • Barometer
