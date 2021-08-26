Vevor 3-Ton Electric Scissor Jack Kit for $60

New
VEVOR · 46 mins ago
$60 $66
free shipping
Apply code "DN12" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at VEVOR
Features
- includes impact wrench, spare fuse, power cable, crank handle, sleeves, and remote control
Details
- IP65 water resistant
