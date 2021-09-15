That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Re-creates the Hot Rubber Monkey modification found in D-style amps
- 100% analog circuit
- Includes suggested settings diagram
Expires 10/1/2021
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
That's $100 less than you'd pay for other versions elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in Sweetwater exclusive Blackbird finish over African Mahogany.
- all-solid tonewoods from individually harvested and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified trees
- African mahogany top, back, and sides
- Breedlove Natural Sound electronics and under-saddle pickup
- mahogany neck & laurel fingerboard
- bone nut & saddle
- Model: OWCertCEMhBb
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Add one to your cart; a second roll will ship with your order. That's two rolls for the same price you'd pay for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- adhesive end sticks to pedals and boards
- includes both hook-and-loop sides
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
Single packs are around $6, so this deal is basically getting one pack for free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052
Assuming you use the Bonus Bucks, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- mahogany body and sides; rosewood fingerboard
- includes a clip-on digital tuner; chord/lesson book; strings, picks, gig bag
- Model: 03900
