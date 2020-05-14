Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a range of critically-acclaimed indie games, including Pillars of Eternity II and the Banner Saga... um... saga. Shop Now at Steam
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Escape into the calming world of Spring Falls for $4, test out new cult classics like Russian Subway Dogs for $7, step back in time with Chasm for $10, or exercise your mind with Aground for $11. Shop Now at Steam
Set out on a new adventure this weekend with some new games to keep you busy and engaged. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
Many of the extremely expensive DLC packs for the already free DCS World are free to play for two weeks, including the A-10C Warthog, F-16C Viper, F/A-18C Hornet, P-51D Mustang, and Spitfire LF Mk IX. (You'll have to click through to each individual DLC pack to see this offer.) While they won't stay in your account, it's a great chance to try content that would normally cost at least $50 apiece. Shop Now at Steam
That's $2 off this newly released 2D action-platformer in which you play as one of two girls trying to stop evil Queen Evangelyn Bramann from achieving world domination. Buy Now at Steam
