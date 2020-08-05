New
Venus · 48 mins ago
$13 $49
$8 shipping
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $36 off list. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- In Dainty Floral/Slate (size XS only) or Simple Stripe/Marigold (size XS to M).
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tousyea Women's Swimsuits
from $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "30T4EIOM" for a savings of up to $9. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several sizes, styles, and colors (A Black pictured).
- Sold by Tousyea via Amazon.
Nordstrom Rack · 6 hrs ago
Women's Swimwear at Nordstrom Rack
up to 90% off
free shipping w/ $100
Discounted brands include adidas (from $7.49), Reebok (from $11.99), and Tommy Bahama (from $8.99). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Bare Necessities · 2 wks ago
Bare Necessities Swim Sale
up to 70% off
free 2-day shipping
Save on bikinis, tops, one-pieces, and more. Shop Now at Bare Necessities
Belk · 1 wk ago
Cejon Stars and Stripes Beach Cover-Up Dress
$9 $48
free shipping w/ beauty item
Save $39 off the list price of this breezy cover-up. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in Navy/Red.
- If your local store has it for pickup, you can save an additional 10% off.
Venus · 1 day ago
Venus Sale
at least 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
There are hundreds of discounted items from accessories, to swimwear to cocktails dresses. Prices start at $4. Shop Now at Venus
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
