Earn rewards + up to $100 in wireless bill credits
The Verizon Visa® Card is designed to be a "top of the wallet" card that Verizon customers will want to use every day. It offers up to 4% back on everyday purchases in the form of Verizon Dollars and is the only credit card eligible for the Auto Pay discount on Verizon. Plus, new card holders can get up to $100 in credits applied to their wireless bill. See more info below.
Features
- Exclusively offered to Verizon Wireless customers.*
- Card holders earn Verizon Dollars rewards that can be redeemed toward their Verizon Wireless bill or Verizon store purchases, including smartphones. No limits on earning, no expiration dates. Card holders can earn:
- 4% on grocery store & gas purchases
- 3% on dining purchases, including takeout
- 2% on Verizon purchases (including monthly wireless bill)
- 1% on all other purchases everywhere Visa Credit Cards are accepted
- Up to $10 per month off each eligible account or line, up to 10 lines max, when card holders enroll in Verizon Auto Pay with the Verizon Visa Card.(Auto pay discount is for first-time enrollees only.)
- New card holders get up to $100 in credit applied to their wireless bill over the first 24 months when they pay using their card.
*Only Verizon Wireless Account Owners and Managers on accounts with 10 lines or less are eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa® Card.
Details
