Verizon Fios · 31 mins ago
$80/mo. for wireless customers
For Verizon Wireless customers only, Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Triple Play Bundle with your choice of a free Samsung Galaxy LTE Smartwatch, Samsung Chromebook 3, or $200 credit towards Samsung tech for $79.99 per month. (A 2-year agreement, enrollment in auto pay, and paper-free billing are required.) Shop Now
Features
- 940/880 Mbps Fios Gigabit Connection Internet
- Verizon Home Phone
- Verizon Fios TV One with Test Drive (explore 425+ channels for 60 days before choosing your preferred TV plan)
- standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
- switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
Details
Expires 8/28/2019
Published 32 min ago
Sign In or Register