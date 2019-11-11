New
Verizon Fios Triple Play Bundle
$80 per month w/ $250 Visa GC

Last chance - Expires 11/11/19:

Online exclusive: Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Triple Play Bundle with a $250 Visa Prepaid Card for $79.99 per month. (A 2-year agreement, enrollment in auto pay, and paper-free billing are required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • 940/880 Mbps Fios Gigabit Connection Internet
  • Verizon Home Phone
  • Verizon Fios TV One with Test Drive (explore 425+ channels for 60 days before choosing your preferred TV plan)
  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
  • Expires 11/11/2019
