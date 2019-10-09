Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Triple Play Bundle with a $200 Visa Prepaid Card for $79.99 per month. (A 2-year agreement, enrollment in auto pay, and paper-free billing are required.) Shop Now
