sponsored
New
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Get a free Amazon Smart Device
Get a free Amazon smart device when you sign up for a Verizon Fios internet plan. (Auto pay & paper-free billing are required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
Features
- free Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug w/ Fios 200/200 Internet ($40/mo.)
- free Amazon Echo Show 5 w/ Fios 400/400 Internet ($60/mo.)
- free Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Stick Up Cam w/ Fios Gigabit Connection
- Save up to another $20/mo. when you bundle with Unlimited Wireless
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Sign In or Register