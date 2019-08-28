New
Verizon Fios · 42 mins ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit w/ free Chromebook
$80 per month
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection with a free 3-year router rental for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Better yet, you'll receive a Samsung Chromebook 3 or $200 credit towards Samsung tech for free. Also, the standard setup charge is waived. Plus, switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee.
↑ less
Buy from Verizon Fios
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/28/2019
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Computer Services Verizon Fios
Leave a comment!

or Register