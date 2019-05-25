Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection with a $200 Visa Prepaid Gift Card for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Plus, you'll get a 3-year router rental for free. Also, the standard setup charge is waived. Plus, switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Deal ends June 5.