Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection w/ Marvel's Avengers Game & more
$80 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection bundled with digital download of Marvel's Avengers game, a free router rental, and 12 months of Disney+ for $79.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • Marvel's Avengers game - redeemable at Square Enix’s website for PS4, PS5, XBox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, or PC
  • Disney+ free for 12 months ($6.99/mo. after)
  • Free Stream TV
  • Save up to another $30/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
  • Expires 10/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
