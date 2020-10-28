sponsored
New
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
$80 per month
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection bundled with digital download of Marvel's Avengers game, a free router rental, and 12 months of Disney+ for $79.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
Features
- Marvel's Avengers game - redeemable at Square Enix’s website for PS4, PS5, XBox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, or PC
- Disney+ free for 12 months ($6.99/mo. after)
- Free Stream TV
- Save up to another $30/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/28/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Sign In or Register