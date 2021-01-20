New
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection w/ 12 months of Discovery+
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection bundled with 12 months of Discovery+ streaming and a $100 Verizon Gift Card for $79.99 per month. (New customers only. Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • Alternatively, you can choose 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now instead of the $100 Verizon Gift Card.
  • Discovery+ for 12 months (then, $6.99/mo. after)
  • Choice of $100 Verizon Gift Card or PlayStation Plus & Now for 12 months
  • Free Stream TV device
  • Router rental included
  • Save another $20/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless
