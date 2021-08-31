Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection w/ 12 Months of AMC+: Free Samsung Chromebook 4 + $100 Verizon Gift Card
New
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection w/ 12 Months of AMC+
Free Samsung Chromebook 4 + $100 Verizon Gift Card

Get a Samsung Chromebook 4 32GB 11.6" Laptop, $100 Verizon Gift Card, and 12 months of AMC+ when you sign up for Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection. (New customers only. Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (32 GB)
  • $100 Verizon Gift Card
  • AMC+ for 12 months on us, then $8.99/mo after.
  • Whole-Home WiFi Router + WiFi extender
  • 2TB Verizon Cloud storage included
  • Save another $40/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/21/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Computers Verizon Fios
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register