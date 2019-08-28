Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + free router w/ Samsung Chromebook or $200 Samsung Credit

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Last chance - Expires 8/28/19: Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection with a free 3-year router rental for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Better yet, you'll receive a Samsung Chromebook 3 or $200 credit towards Samsung tech for free. Shop Now
PureVPN offers its PureVPN 2-Year Service Package for $2.88 per month. That's $69.12 overall and a savings of $8 per month over it's typical monthly rate. Buy Now
