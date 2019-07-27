New
Verizon Fios · 49 mins ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + free router w/ Samsung Chromebook or $200 Samsung Credit
$80 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection with a free 3-year router rental for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Better yet, you'll receive a Samsung Chromebook 3 or $200 credit towards Samsung tech for free. Shop Now

Features
  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
↑ less
Buy from Verizon Fios
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Computer Services Verizon Fios
Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

or Register