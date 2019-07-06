sponsored
New
Verizon Fios · 38 mins ago
$80 per month
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection with a free 3-year router rental for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Better yet, you'll receive a Samsung Chromebook 3 or $200 credit towards Samsung tech for free. Shop Now
Features
- standard setup charge is waived
- switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
Details
Comments
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Sign In or Register