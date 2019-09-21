Personalize your DealNews Experience
Verizon Fios offers its Fios Gigabit Connection for $79.99 per month. Plus, get a free router rental for three years. Even better, switch before October 9 and get a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
