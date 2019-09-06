Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + free router rental and a $200 Visa Prepaid Card

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Verizon Fios offers its Fios Gigabit Connection for $79.99 per month. Plus, get a free router rental for three years. Even better, switch before October 9 and get a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. Shop Now
PureVPN offers its PureVPN 2-Year Service Package for $2.88 per month. That's $69.12 overall and a savings of $8 per month over it's typical monthly rate. Buy Now
