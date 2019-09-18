New
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + free router
$80 per month w/ $250 Visa GC

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection bundled with a free 3-year router rental and $250 Visa Prepaid Card for $79.99 per month for three years. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
