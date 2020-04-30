Open Offer in New Tab
Verizon Fios · 41 mins ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + free router + 12 Months of Disney+
$80 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection bundled with a free router rental and 12 months of Disney+ for $79.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • Save another $20/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless
  • Plus, get a free month of YouTube TV.
