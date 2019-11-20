Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Verizon Fios · 57 mins ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + TV + 12 Months of Disney+
$70 per month w/ $100 Visa GC

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + Custom TV Bundle with a Disney+ 12-Month Subscription and $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $69.99 per month. (A 2-year agreement and auto pay for one year are required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • 940/880 Mbps Fios Gigabit Connection
  • Verizon Fios Custom TV
  • Disney+ 12-Month Subscription
  • $100 Visa Prepaid Card
  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Computer Services Verizon Fios
Popularity: 2/5
Leave a comment!

or Register