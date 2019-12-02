Open Offer in New Tab
Verizon Fios · 33 mins ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + TV + $100 Visa GC + 12 Months of Disney+
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + Custom TV Bundle with a Disney+ 12-Month Subscription and $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $69.99 per month. Plus, this weekend only, get your choice of an additional $100 Visa Prepaid Card of Samsung Galaxy Buds for free. Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • 940/880 Mbps Fios Gigabit Connection
  • Verizon Fios Custom
  • TV Disney+ 12-Month Subscription
  • $100 Visa Prepaid Card
  • choice of an additional $100 Visa Prepaid Card of Samsung Galaxy Buds
  • A 2-year agreement and auto pay for one year are required.
  • Expires 12/2/2019
