Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + TV + $100 Visa GC + 12 Months of Disney+
$70 per month + save $20 w/ wireless plan

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection + Custom TV Bundle with a Disney+ 12-Month Subscription and $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $69.99 per month. Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Tips
  • Save $20 every month on your Verizon Wireless and Fios bills when you add Fios Gigabit Connection. Plus get $10 to put toward your next phone or tablet.
  • A 2-year agreement and auto pay for one year are required.
Features
  • 940/880 Mbps Fios Gigabit Connection
  • Verizon Fios Custom TV
  • Disney+ 12-Month Subscription
  • $100 Visa Prepaid Card
