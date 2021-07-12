Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection: Get 12-months of Amazon Prime + 4th-Gen Echo Dot

sponsored
Get 12-months of Amazon Prime + 4th-Gen Echo Dot
Get 12 months of Amazon Prime and a 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot when you sign up for Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection. (New customers only. Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
Features
- Free Stream TV device
- Router rental included
- Save another $20/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless
Details
Expires 7/21/2021
Published 34 min ago
