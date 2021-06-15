Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection: Get 12-months of Amazon Prime + 4th-Gen Echo Dot
New
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection
Get 12-months of Amazon Prime + 4th-Gen Echo Dot

Get 12 months of Amazon Prime and a 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot when you sign up for Verizon Fios 940/880 Mbps Gigabit Connection. (New customers only. Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • Free Stream TV device
  • Router rental included
  • Save another $20/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/21/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Computer Services Verizon Fios
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

or Register