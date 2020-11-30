sponsored
New
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
Free PS Plus & PlayStation Now or $100 Verizon GC
Choose from PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for 12 months (then, each $59.99/yr. after) or a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for a Verizon Fios internet plan. Plus, get free Amazon smart devices, as listed below. (Auto pay & paper-free billing are required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
Features
- free Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug w/ Fios 200/200 Internet ($40/mo.)
- free Amazon Echo Show 5 w/ Fios 400/400 Internet ($60/mo.)
- free Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Stick Up Cam w/ Fios Gigabit Connection ($80/mo.)
- save up to another $20/mo. when you bundle with Unlimited Wireless
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/1/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Sign In or Register