Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 400/400 Mbps Internet bundled with 6 months of Discovery+ for $59.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
- Alternatively, you can choose 3 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now instead of the Discovery+.
- Discovery+ for 6 months (then, $6.99/mo. after)
- Save another $10/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
Verizon Wireless · 2 wks ago
Verizon Wireless 5G Home Internet
From $50/mo. + $100 Verizon Gift Card
Activate fast 5G internet service at home and get $100 back in the form of a Verizon gift card. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Tips
- Service is available in select areas of certain cities only.
- Requires maintaining an active account for 65 days, then registering for the gift card within 60 days.
- Redemption instructions are emailed 65 days after service is activated.
- Upon redemption, the gift card will be emailed within 48 hours.
- $50/mo. service requires a Verizon mobile plan of $30/mo. or more, auto-pay, and paperless billing; otherwise, plans start at $70/mo.
- Cannot be redeemed for cash or credit and is non-transferable. Verizon reserves the right to chargeback the Verizon eGift Card amount if service is canceled within 180 days of installation.
Features
- internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband
- includes Verizon Stream TV, 5G Internet Gateway, and 1 year of ad-free discovery+
