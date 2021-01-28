New
Verizon Fios 400/400 Internet w/ 6 Months of Discovery+
$60 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 400/400 Mbps Internet bundled with 6 months of Discovery+ for $59.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • Alternatively, you can choose 3 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now instead of the Discovery+.
  • Discovery+ for 6 months (then, $6.99/mo. after)
  • Save another $10/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
