Verizon Fios 400/400 Internet w/ 12 Months of Disney+
$60 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 400/400 Mbps Internet bundled with 12 months of Disney+ for $59.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Features
  • Save another $10/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
  • Plus, get a free month of YouTube TV.
